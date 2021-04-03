Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $13.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

SYF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 5,775,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

