Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 219,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.