Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

