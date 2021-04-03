Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colfax by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after buying an additional 638,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

