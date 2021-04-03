Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE:LEG opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

