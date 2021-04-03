SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $325.35 million and $52.29 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00005423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $866.73 or 0.01452036 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022891 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

