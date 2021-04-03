Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

