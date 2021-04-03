Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ANGI Homeservices Call Options (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 34,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,600 call options.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.47 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

