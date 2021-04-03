Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

