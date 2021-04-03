Stifel Financial Corp Sells 92,732 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,732 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

