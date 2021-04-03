Stifel Financial Corp Sells 25,229 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Inseego worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Inseego by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inseego by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inseego by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 65,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

