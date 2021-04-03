Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 82,162 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $8,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 119,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 570,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

UAA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

