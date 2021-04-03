Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,658 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

