Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,413 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

VONG stock opened at $253.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $262.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

