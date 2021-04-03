Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.83% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTIN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

PTIN stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

