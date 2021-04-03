Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Steven Madden stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

