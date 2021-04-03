STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of STERIS worth $149,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

