StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

STEP opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

