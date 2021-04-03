StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

