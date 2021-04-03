Stephens Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $66.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

TFC opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

