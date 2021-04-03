Stephens Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,188.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.33.
In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,261,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
