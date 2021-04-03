Stephens Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,188.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,261,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.