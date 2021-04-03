Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.39

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$51.39 and last traded at C$51.22, with a volume of 37822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

