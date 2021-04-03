Stealth Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Stealth has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $23,488.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001314 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014896 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,093,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

