Starbase Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $773,686.26 and approximately $146.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.