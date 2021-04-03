SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $392.80

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 384.90 ($5.03), with a volume of 206597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.40 ($4.87).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.25 ($5.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,124 shares of company stock worth $1,019,099 over the last ninety days.

About SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

