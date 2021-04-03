SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

