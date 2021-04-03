Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

