Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $235.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

