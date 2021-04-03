Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 303,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

