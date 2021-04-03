Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 113,039 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $12,318,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $35,987,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $20,469,000.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $12.19 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

