Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.