Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sportech stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Sportech has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.47.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

