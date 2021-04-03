Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 52.6% Over Last 7 Days

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $100.04 million and $1.30 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.84 or 0.00680298 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

