Spectiv (SIG) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

SIG is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.