SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,950 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 273,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

WDIV opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $67.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.