SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 9,153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 1.23% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 208,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter.

GXC stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.41. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

