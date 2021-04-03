SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $3,437,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

