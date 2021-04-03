Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 826,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $51,467.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.