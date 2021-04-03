Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

SON traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

