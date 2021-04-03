Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 102.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

SNN opened at $38.19 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

