SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR S92 opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.22 and its 200-day moving average is €50.57. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12-month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.43.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

