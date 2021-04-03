Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3,181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Simulations Plus worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

