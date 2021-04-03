Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Sims has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

