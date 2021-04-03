SIBCoin Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $5,025.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,580.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,100.59 or 0.03525622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.47 or 0.00356602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.56 or 0.00971053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.85 or 0.00437804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.38 or 0.00401779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00290443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024951 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,078,293 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

