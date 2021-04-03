Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Grows By 47.9%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,200 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TUFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

