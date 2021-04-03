Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Rises By 39.1%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

TFX stock opened at $414.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $271.99 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.02 and its 200 day moving average is $381.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

