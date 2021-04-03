Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Decreases By 22.1%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

SENEA stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.