Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Decreases By 16.4%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 1,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,089.6 days.

OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Santos has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

