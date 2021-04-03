Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Decreases By 16.4%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 1,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,089.6 days.
OTCMKTS STOSF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Santos has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.89.
About Santos
Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.