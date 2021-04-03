Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Decreases By 15.7%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 605.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 58.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. 450,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,390. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

