Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Drops By 21.7%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 853.7 days.

Shares of ORPEF opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. Orpea has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Get Orpea alerts:

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.